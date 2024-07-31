Alphatec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.7 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.7 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145 million.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $602 million.

Alphatec shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.13, a decline of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEC

