Alphabet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $23.62 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $1.89.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $84.74 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $71.36 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOGL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.