Allstate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $331 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $15.71 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.82 billion.

Allstate shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $171.12, a rise of 52% in the last 12 months.

