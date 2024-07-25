Allison Transmission: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $187 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.13.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $816 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $798.7 million.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have risen 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $84.41, an increase of 45% in the last 12 months.

