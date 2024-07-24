Allegion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $155.4 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $155.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.96 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $965.6 million in the period.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.30 per share.

Allegion shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has climbed roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

