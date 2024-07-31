Allegiant Travel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $13.7 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $13.7 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $666.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $659 million.

Allegiant Travel shares have fallen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.07, a drop of 55% in the last 12 months.

