Alkermes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $91.4 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $91.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $399.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $394.3 million.

Alkermes shares have dropped roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.