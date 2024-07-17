Alcoa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $20 million, after reporting…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $20 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period.

Alcoa shares have risen roughly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.03, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.