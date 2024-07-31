Albemarle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $188.2 million,…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $188.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

Albemarle shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $93.67, a decrease of 56% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALB

