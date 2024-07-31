Alamos Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.1 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.1 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $332.6 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.03, an increase of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGI

