Agnico: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $472 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $77.17, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEM

