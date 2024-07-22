AGNC Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $48…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $48 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $695 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$3 million.

AGNC Investment shares have risen 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.26, a climb of 1% in the last 12 months.

