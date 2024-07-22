Agilysys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $14.1…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $14.1 million.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $280 million.

Agilysys shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $111.80, an increase of 70% in the last 12 months.

