Aflac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.76 billion.

The Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $3.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $5.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.38 billion.

Aflac shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $95.68, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

