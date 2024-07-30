AEP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $340.3…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $340.3 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period.

AEP shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 15%. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEP

