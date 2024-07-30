Advanced Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $15 million. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $15 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of power-conversion products posted revenue of $364.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Advanced Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $350 million to $390 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Advanced Energy shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $108.56, a drop of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEIS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.