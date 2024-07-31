ADP: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $829.3 million.

The Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $4.77 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.73 billion.

ADP shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 14%. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

