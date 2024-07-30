ADM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $486 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $486 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $22.25 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.19 billion.

ADM expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $6.25 per share.

ADM shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 15%. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.

