ACNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.3 million.

The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

ACNB shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

