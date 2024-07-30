Accel Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.6 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $309.4 million in the period.

Accel Entertainment shares have increased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.08, a decrease of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

