Acadia Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $78.5…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $78.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $796 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.9 million.

Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion.

Acadia Healthcare shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.85, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACHC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.