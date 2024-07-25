AbbVie: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.37…

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.37 billion.

The North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.65 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.05 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.71 to $10.91 per share.

AbbVie shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 14%. The stock has risen 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.