ABB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $8.24 billion in the period.

ABB shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year.

