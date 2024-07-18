AAR: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $656.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $660.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.3 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.32 billion.

AAR shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $73.29, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.