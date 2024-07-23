A.O. Smith: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $156.2 million. The Milwaukee-based…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $156.2 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $992.4 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.10 per share.

A.O. Smith shares have climbed roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.