8 Best Real Estate Investing Podcasts

If you’re interested in real estate investing, but don’t know where to begin, there’s a vast array of real estate podcasts on the market that can help you maximize your returns. When sifting through them all, you’ll want to find the right podcast that fits your learning needs.

To determine the best real estate investing podcast for you, consider what type of real estate you want to invest in. There’s a big difference between commercial and residential real estate investing, and even more so if you just want to flip homes or buy a vacation rental for extra income.

Once you’ve determined what type of real estate you’re interested in, you can narrow down the playing field (pun intended) by getting referrals from community forums or using a guide like this one to find the best match.

Here are some of the best podcasts that can help guide you to learn all about the components and merits of real estate investing:

Podcast Publishing Schedule “Best Real Estate Investing Advice Ever Show” Daily “BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast” Several times per week “The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience” Several times per week “Commercial Real Estate Investing From A-Z” Weekly “The Real Estate Guys Radio Show” Weekly “Rental Income Podcast” Weekly “Real Estate News: Real Estate Investing Podcast” Several times per week “7 Figure Flipping with Bill Allen” Several times per week

Joe Fairless’ “Best Real Estate Investing Advice Ever Show”

podcasts would be complete without Joe Fairless’ “Best Real Estate Investing Advice Ever Show.” Fairless co-founded New York City-based Ashcroft Capital, which oversees more than $1.5 billion worth of real estate, and has written several books filled with real estate advice.

The podcast presents valuable, straight-to-the-point real estate content. There’s a new podcast every day covering topics about how to handle the evolving real estate industry. Interviews with successful real estate professionals range from those who have experience in house flipping to renting and building experts, among other areas.

Frequency: Daily

“BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast”

BiggerPockets is a real estate investing website that provides tools and resources ideal for new investors, educating them on the fundamentals of real estate investing. The website also has a tool that connects investors with real estate services such as vendors, agents and investment companies, among others.

Among BiggerPockets’ many features is its real estate investing podcast, which includes conversations with investors and entrepreneurs, coaching calls, news analysis and more. The podcast is hosted by David Greene and Rob Abasolo, two seasoned real estate investors who discuss real estate investing strategies for beginners and experts.

Frequency: Several times per week

“The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience”

With 4.8 out of 5 stars from 1,100 reviews on Apple Podcasts, you know this real estate podcast is not to be missed. “The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience” is hosted by — you guessed it — Tom Ferry, a real estate and investing coach.

It’s more than just a real estate podcast too. Ferry’s objective is to help listeners “fulfill their vast untapped potential” in business. Each week, you get episodes on mindset and motivation, guest interviews, lessons and recordings from the “Tom Ferry Show,” where Ferry covers the most effective recent real estate strategies. If all you want is real estate, you can also tune into the “Tom Ferry Show” alone, which airs weekly on YouTube.

Frequency: Several times per week

“Commercial Real Estate Investing From A-Z”

This is another top-rated real estate investing podcast with 4.9 out of 5 stars from 140 ratings on Apple Podcasts. If commercial real estate is your flavor of choice, this is the podcast for you.

Designed for beginners and experienced investors alike, the show presents host Steffany Boldrini’s tips and lessons learned from her experience building a commercial real estate portfolio. She covers the gamut from retail and office space to self storage and beyond. Similarly, she’ll guide you from purchase to sale and more.

Frequency: Weekly

“The Real Estate Guys Radio Show”

“The Real Estate Guys Radio Show” has been broadcasting weekly on the radio since 1997. The podcast is hosted by Robert Helms, an investing professional and founder of the radio show, and Russell Gray, a financial strategist with a background in financial services. The pair deliver “no-hype” real estate investing education in an entertaining way.

Each episode features prominent experts who offer valued insights and advice about how to navigate the real estate market. Their podcast discussions go beyond real estate, often branching into economics, taxes, investing strategies and investor due diligence, among other topics.

Frequency: Weekly

“Rental Income Podcast”

If you like to learn from real-life experience, listen to “Rental Income Podcast.” Every week show host Dan Lane interviews real estate investors and landlords about how they got started and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. A recent episode — episode No. 473 — features a man who was able to quit his job after learning how to generate passive income through real estate investing.

Visual learners will also appreciate his list of the best real estate investing books mentioned on the show as well as a free e-book for real estate beginners under the “About” section of the show’s website. There’s also an online course, “Rental Income for Beginners,” you can take for a fee.

Frequency: Weekly

“Real Estate News: Real Estate Investing Podcast”

Even the best-laid real estate investing strategy can go awry due to unforeseen events. Likewise, even the best real estate investor can miss out on great market opportunities if she isn’t paying attention. It’s these sort of adverse occurrences that the “Real Estate News” aims to help you avoid.

Host Kathy Fettke specializes in helping people build multimillion-dollar real estate portfolios with creative financing and planning. Each week, she delves into the latest news, regulations and economic events affecting the real estate industry. Recent topics include using artificial intelligence to set rents, the U.S. housing shortage and what the build-to-rent boom means for renters and investors.

Frequency: Several times per week

“7 Figure Flipping with Bill Allen”

Podcast host Bill Allen went from flipping one house per year to about 200 houses per year with the help of his team. He claims to work only two to three hours per week thanks to his largely passive business. If this sounds like your dream life, then tune into “7 Figure Flipping with Bill Allen.”

In the podcast, Allen gets into the weeds with top house flippers, real estate investors and wholesalers. He aims to give listeners “the ultimate online resource to accelerate your real estate investing journey,” whether you’re just starting out or already in the trenches. Recent episodes explore rent-to-own housing and how a former Marine recovered from bankruptcy with short-term rentals.

Frequency: Several times per week

