7 Things I Wish I Knew When I Applied to Law School

My career as a lawyer, scholar and law school admissions coach has shown me how much the law school admissions process has shifted since I applied two decades ago. From new optional essays and interviews to resources serving first-generation students to increased focus on professionalism and work experience, law admissions has evolved rapidly.

Some of the advice I heard is now outdated, like being warned against retaking the LSAT, taking time off before law school or applying later in the cycle.

On the other hand, some things never change. Here are seven timeless lessons that I wish I could have heard when I applied to law school, which are just as relevant to future applicants.

Like Applicants, Law Schools See Themselves as Unique

Too many law school applicants decide where to apply solely based on each school’s ranking and statistics about selectivity and employment outcomes. But law schools are distinct institutions that differ in the culture they support and the programs they offer.

Like a lawyer, you should do your due diligence. In considering a school, review its website and learn about its unique strengths and offerings. Ask questions of admissions officers at a law school fair, in person or in online information session.

Pay Attention to Programs, Clinics and Journals

When I applied to law school, I didn’t even know what a legal clinic was. Now, years later, I suspect that many of my classmates would point to clinical experiences as the most meaningful and interesting part of law school.

For example, one of my closest friends had the chance in law school to represent a long-incarcerated man at a parole hearing. Not only did she change his life when she won, she changed her own path and has since built an incredible career as a public defender. That client became a lifelong friend and inspiration to her.

While the work of legal journals and research centers can be more abstract, they can also provide some of the most rewarding experiences you’ll find in law school.

Admissions Officers Are Approachable

As an applicant, I imagined law school admissions offices as an opaque, impersonal bureaucracy. But admissions offices are composed of humans, many of whom are willing to help polite applicants through a stressful process.

If you have any questions, don’t be afraid to call or email an admissions office. And if you are waitlisted, don’t hesitate to send updates when there are changes in your candidacy.

Of course, it is imperative to keep all your communications professional, respectful and substantive. Frequent or redundant or impatient emails will come across poorly. But admissions offices generally like to hear from candidates, so don’t be afraid to speak up.

Waitlists Are Not Soft Rejections

Getting waitlisted as an applicant can feel disappointing, but it’s an inevitable part of the admissions process.

Since many applicants apply to several schools (I recommend at least a dozen) and schools are wary of accepting more applicants than they have room for, space opens up as applicants decide where to put down their deposit.

If you are waitlisted for a school you feel strongly about, be clear about your willingness to attend. Write a letter of continued interest along with periodic updates, which can be more brief.

Clear Writing Is Creative Writing

George Orwell once wrote, “Good prose should be transparent, like a window pane.” Understated, clearly structured prose is central to legal writing.

Law school applicants often use obscure vocabulary and flashy prose to show off their writing chops. Their stories jump between scenes, making clever asides while keeping readers in suspense about important details. Such elaborate prose is likely to turn off an admissions officer reading through dozens of essays in a day.

Find the simplest way to tell your story without losing its impact. Move the reader with your experiences and ideas, not your wordplay.

Don’t Tell Law Schools What the Law Is

Once, after I graduated law school, I became friends with a graduate of a top law school that had not accepted me. At one point, I showed her an optional essay I had written for my application. She immediately spotted a red flag.

“This part is about what you think the law is,” she said. “How would you know what the law is? That’s what they’re supposed to teach you.”

From that perspective, my carefully constructed argument seemed arrogant and naïve.

It’s better to come to law school with questions than with answers. While it’s perfectly OK to write about strongly held beliefs, approach law school admissions essays with humility.

If a Decision Is Hard, Ask Yourself Why

The end of the law admissions process may present you with some tough calls. Do you forgo a higher scholarship to attend a higher-choice school? Do you choose a more prestigious law school in an unfamiliar location over one in a city where you have a support network?

Sometimes such decisions are hard because they require us to confront discomfort, like disappointing others or challenging our own assumptions about ourselves and our future. In this case, choosing carefully can lead to personal growth.

Other times, the challenge is that the future is unknowable. There is no way to deduce a certain answer.

When faced with a hard decision, think about what factors are important to you, and gather all the relevant information you can. If you still don’t know what to do, it may be because the outcome is outside your control. When there is no “right” choice, all you can do is commit to the path that feels right and start walking.

