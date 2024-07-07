7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the…

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the economy are constantly changing, creating risks for long-term investors.

A dividend payment from a large, profitable company with a leading market share in a stable or growing industry is about the closest thing to a guarantee a long-term investor can find in the market. In fact, dividends alone have accounted for about 40% of total stock market returns over the past 90 years.

Here are seven attractively valued dividend stocks investors can bet on for the long term, according to Argus analysts:

Stock Forward yield Implied upside* JPMorgan Chase & Co. (ticker: JPM) 2.2% 3.6% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 2.4% 11.8% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 2.5% 13.1% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.3% 20.2% Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) 2.4% 8.6% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 4.2% 35.9% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 3.4% 49.7%

*Over July 11 closing price.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with roughly $4.1 trillion in assets. JPMorgan took advantage of the 2023 U.S. regional banking crisis and acquired failed First Republic Bank after it was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC. Analyst Stephen Biggar says the First Republic deal helped JPMorgan expand its network of high-net-worth clients and acquire healthy loan and deposit assets. Biggar says JPMorgan has a better lending-growth profile than other U.S. mega-cap banks. Argus has a “buy” rating and $215 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $207.45 on July 11.

Sector: Financials Forward yield: 2.2%

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Procter & Gamble produces household consumer products and owns several popular brands, including Pampers, Tide and Gillette. Analyst Taylor Conrad says Procter’s recent 7% dividend hike demonstrates management’s confidence in the company’s financial trajectory. Conrad says productivity improvements, advertising efficiency and product innovation will be key long-term earnings growth drivers for the company. He says Dawn Powerwash and other innovative products are gaining market share from competing products and have allowed Procter to raise prices to offset the negative margin impacts of inflation. Argus has a “buy” rating and $185 price target for PG stock, which closed at $165.54 on July 11.

Sector: Consumer staples Yield: 2.4%

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Home Depot is one of the largest North American home improvement retailers. Analyst Christopher Graja says Home Depot’s disappointing first-quarter sales numbers were negatively impacted by unfavorable weather. In the near term, Graja says the environment for home improvement projects may be challenged by Americans choosing to delay major kitchen or bathroom remodeling projects until interest rates start to decline. However, he estimates 75% of American homeowners are locked into mortgage rates of 4.5% or lower and will choose major remodeling projects over buying a new home. Argus has a “buy” rating and $400 price target for HD stock, which closed at $353.79 on July 11.

Sector: Consumer discretionary Forward yield: 2.5%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a global leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer health care products industries. Analyst David Toung says Johnson & Johnson has an impressive pharmaceutical pipeline, a strong track record of successful acquisitions and multiple growth opportunities in coming years. Toung is particularly bullish on the growth prospects for the company’s pharmaceutical and medical technology segments. Following the spinoff of Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health business, Toung says the company has several exciting new drugs and products on track for launch or regulatory approval in 2024 and 2025. Argus has a “buy” rating and $180 price target for JNJ stock, which closed at $149.70 on July 11.

Sector: Health care Forward yield: 3.3%

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Merck is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, and its leading products include cancer drug Keytruda and HPV vaccine Guardasil. Analyst Jasper Hellweg says Merck’s hospital care, oncology, and antiviral products and services generate strong cash flows, and the company continues to gain additional regulatory approvals and label expansions for Keytruda and other drugs. Keytruda and Guardasil are still generating impressive organic revenue growth, but Merck also recently acquired oncology specialist Harpoon Therapeutics and announced a deal to acquire ophthalmology-focused Eyebiotech as well. Argus has a “buy” rating and $140 price target for MRK stock, which closed at $128.97 on July 11.

Sector: Health care Forward yield: 2.4%

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Chevron is a global oil major that operates exploration and production, refining, marketing, and petrochemical businesses. Analyst Bill Selesky says Chevron has a top-tier management team and a long track record of returning excess cash to shareholders. Selesky says Chevron’s history of dividend payments and share buybacks is particularly impressive given the company’s commitment to shareholder returns throughout the ups and downs of the crude oil market. Selesky says Chevron’s project startups and recent acquisitions suggest the company will continue to grow earnings and revenue for the foreseeable future. Argus has a “buy” rating and $211 price target for CVX stock, which closed at $155.26 on July 11.

Sector: Energy Forward yield: 4.2%

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems provides networking, cloud, and cybersecurity hardware and software solutions. Analyst Jim Kelleher says high interest rates have prompted Cisco’s customers to take a cautious approach to orders, and that caution is most pronounced among North American carrier customers. Kelleher says the uncertain macroeconomic environment likely means Cisco’s customers will continue to delay orders in the near term, even as their inventories revert to historical levels. He says Cisco’s business may not rebound until fiscal 2025, but the stock is undervalued at current levels. Argus has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for CSCO stock, which closed at $46.76 on July 11.

Sector: Information technology Forward yield: 3.4%

