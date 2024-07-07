7 Critical Steps to Find the Right Grad School

If you’re considering graduate school, there are some steps to take to ensure you find the right program for your…

“A graduate degree is a significant commitment to the next phase of your education and future career,” says Eric Chambers, director of market development for the Americas at the Graduate Management Admission Council, a nonprofit organization representing more than 200 business schools worldwide.

Nellie Gaynor, an academic adviser and MBA and graduate admissions counselor at IvyWise, notes that a grad education “can help you change careers, increase your salary potential and gain specialized knowledge.”

Here are some steps to take to find a grad school that’s right for you.

Take Time to Reflect

Before you begin, reflect on what you want to achieve.

“Take time to figure out why you want to go to graduate school and what you want to get out of the graduate school experience,” Gaynor says. “Pursuing advanced graduate education is a big investment, so it is critical to understand how your unique ‘why’ connects to your future goals.”

She says self-reflection is important for the entire graduate school application, since you “will use these insights about yourself in your essays and interviews to tell a compelling story about why you want to pursue an advanced graduate degree.”

You also need to narrow down the “what” in terms of what you want to study. Resources like the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook can help you understand career paths by industry and educational degree requirements, she says.

Allow Enough Time

Experts advise giving yourself at least six months of time to research schools, prepare for and take any required tests, and complete all the application requirements.

“Applying to graduate school takes a substantial amount of time and effort,” Gaynor says. “Therefore, making sure you are prepared will ensure a smooth process. Not all schools have the same application process or requirements, so you will need to keep this in mind as well.”

Most graduate programs require standardized test scores for admission, she adds, such as the Graduate Record Examination, Graduate Management Admission Test or Law School Admission Test.

“Take a practice test early on to know where you stand,” Gaynor advises. “While test scores are not the only factor admission officers consider, they are one of the most significant metrics used in the application review process.”

Get Advice and Network

Thoroughly research your career field of interest and how that may land you a dream job or employment in a particular industry.

“One great way to do that, besides looking it up online, is to talk to friends, families or mentors who have served or are currently working in that capacity or field,” Chambers says. “It’ll be helpful to learn from them if a graduate degree helped them get to where they are today.”

Seek perspectives on graduate programs and potential career paths to help narrow down your list of schools to apply to, recommends Indhika Jayaratnam, an academic adviser and graduate admissions counselor at IvyWise.

“People who have been through the process, have industry and academic connections and know you well can offer tailored guidance on what programs will be best suited to you,” Jayaratnam says.

If you’re still in college when you begin your grad school search, she recommends sharing their career goals with faculty mentors, peers and alumni. “Ask them about the types of jobs and graduate degrees that would be most relevant to your interests and strengths.”

Holistically Evaluate Programs

Avoid overfocusing on rank and reputation of graduate schools, experts say.

“Consider the full universe of graduate school options, which include the professional schools of medicine, law and business, as well as master’s and Ph.D. programs,” says Julie Raynor Gross, founder and president of Collegiate Gateway, which provides admissions and career counseling.

She says students often come to her with multiple interests, such as business and law or psychology and medicine, and she advises them to “think of creative ways to combine different interests.”

Jayaratnam says there are countless grad program options for students to identify their best fit.

“Find a program that has the depth of faculty expertise in your intended specialization area. Graduating with an expanded knowledge base and skill set is key,” she says.

Students should also look into cocurricular features, particularly the opportunity to take on high-level research or participate in opportunities to apply what you learn.

“This way, you can pair your academic training with distinct projects and professional experience,” Jayaratnam says.

Create a Spreadsheet

A spreadsheet of target grad programs can be helpful with criteria like location, financial aid, cost and other important factors.

“Geographic location encompasses diverse variables, including cost of living, weighing the benefits of being in an industry hub and personal determinants that vary by applicant,” Jayaratnam says.

Schools that were initially high on your list could fall lower based on these factors, experts say.

“The feasibility of attending graduate school will significantly guide your decisions. Financially, you should thoroughly research scholarship options, financial aid and overall tuition costs,” Jayaratnam says.

A spreadsheet not only keeps things organized but can get you one step closer to narrowing down your “best fit” schools to apply to.

“Familiarizing yourself with what distinguishes programs from each other and identifying unique program aspects that are especially meaningful to you will not only help you pick best-fit programs, but will enable you to effectively articulate why you are applying to a specific program on your applications,” Jayaratnam says.

Connect With Programs

Reach out to programs to learn more about them and to establish contact and show your interest.

“Campus visits are a wonderful option to feel the pulse of a program. You may get to sit in on a class and meet with both students and faculty,” Jayaratnam says.

Try to attend online information sessions or meetings with admissions staff, and have questions ready. Engaging with a program representative, such as a faculty member or admissions officer, “is an opportunity to convey a strong impression of your candidacy and intentionality in applying to a program,” Jayaratnam says.

Your efforts to connect with and demonstrate knowledge of the program and your personal reasons on how the program fits your goals, she adds, “will help you stand out to admissions review teams.”

Get Going on Applications

With your target schools in sight, start working on application materials, such as your resume, essays, personal statement and letters of recommendation.

“Crafting an effective resume involves tailoring it to emphasize qualities valued by graduate schools, such as leadership potential, teamwork, and strategic and analytical thinking,” Gaynor says.

Your resume should concisely summarize your professional achievements, educational background, skills and experience, she says.

Application essays allow an applicant to present a narrative that connects past achievements with career goals, and detail how a graduate degree from a particular school can help bridge the gap, Gaynor says. “And don’t overlook the optional essay. If you can add more context and clarity to your application, take advantage of it.”

Getting strong letters of recommendation means choosing recommenders who can best provide detailed, personalized and credible endorsements for you, experts say.

“Impactful recommendation letters should include specific examples of your accomplishments, impact on your organization and readiness for the challenges of a graduate school program,” Gaynor says.

When considering grad programs that are your best fit, Chambers says his main takeaway is to think beyond just a program’s financial return on investment.

“Go to a school that can make you happy and proud of being its graduate,” he says, “not because it is what you think you are able to get into or what you can afford.”

