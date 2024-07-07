7 Best Semiconductor ETFs to Buy in 2024

The semiconductor industry faced significant volatility earlier this month, when former President Donald Trump made remarks concerning the Taiwan-China geopolitical…

The semiconductor industry faced significant volatility earlier this month, when former President Donald Trump made remarks concerning the Taiwan-China geopolitical situation. In short, Trump suggested that Taiwan should bear the cost of its own defense.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (ticker: TSM) fell by 8% on July 17 due to remarks from Trump that TSM was unfairly encroaching on domestic semiconductor manufacturing while simultaneously benefiting from U.S. protection.

The sell-off extended to the broader semiconductor sector, both in the U.S. and Europe. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) dropped 6.6%, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) fell 10.2%.

European company ASML Holdings NV (ASML) experienced an even larger decline of 12.7%, partly due to Trump’s comments, but also a Bloomberg report indicating that the Biden administration was considering stricter trade restrictions on the sale of semiconductor equipment to China.

“Amid rising geopolitical tensions, China is enhancing its domestic semiconductor production and artificial intelligence (AI) industry to reduce dependence on foreign technologies and bolster economic resilience,” says Derek Yan, senior investment strategist at KraneShares.

When the dust settled, the Financial Times estimated that the sell-off wiped out $496 billion in market capitalization from the semiconductor industry as measured by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index, a market-cap-weighted benchmark of the 30 largest U.S.-listed chipmakers.

For investors, this rout served as a cautionary tale. The high-beta nature of semiconductor stocks, coupled with their essential role in hot technologies like AI, promises strong growth but also unpredictable volatility.

But if you still want exposure to this dynamic industry, consider the inherent diversification offered by an exchange-traded fund (ETF), which you can still trade like a stock via most brokerages.

“The potential benefits of investing in semiconductor ETFs include exposure to a high-growth sector with strong fundamentals, diversification across multiple companies in the industry and the potential for long-term capital appreciation,” says Sean August, CEO of August Wealth Management Group.

Here are seven of the best semiconductor ETFs to buy today:

ETF Expense ratio Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) 0.19% iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) 0.35% VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) 0.35% Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI) 0.57% SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.35% Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) 1.04% KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) 0.65%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)

“Semiconductors are an indispensable component of all modern electronic devices, and their importance has grown significantly in the aftermath of the pandemic-induced chip shortage and demand for AI,” says Rene Reyna, head of thematic and specialty product strategy at Invesco. The firm offers SOXQ at a 0.19% expense ratio, tracking the aforementioned PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index.

The top holdings of SOXQ are a “who’s who” of the semiconductor industry. Names you may recognize include Nvidia, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), AMD, TSM, Intel Corp. (INTC) and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN). It’s not the largest nor the most popular semiconductor ETF, with around $495 million in assets under management (AUM), but it tracks one of the most notable benchmarks and is sufficiently capitalized.

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

“When looking for semiconductor ETFs, investors should consider factors such as the expense ratio, the underlying index or benchmark, the fund’s holdings and diversification strategy, and the ETF’s historical performance,” August says. “It is also important to assess the fund’s liquidity and trading volume to ensure that it is easy to buy and sell.” SOXX is a great example of an ETF that fits these criteria.

While more expensive than SOXQ with a 0.35% expense ratio, SOXX benefits from excellent liquidity due to its massive $14 billion in AUM and a minimal 0.02% 30-day bid-ask spread. If you want enhanced exposure, the ETF also has a well-developed options chain with numerous expiry dates and strike prices. However, be aware that SOXX is quite volatile, with a 33.8% three-year standard deviation.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Even larger than SOXX is SMH, which also charges a 0.35% expense ratio but commands a staggering $21.1 billion in AUM. Since its inception in December 2011, this ETF has returned an annualized 27.2%. This puts the ETF in the top ranks of its Morningstar technology peer category of 231 funds, earning it a rare five-star rating, which signifies superior risk-adjusted performance over various time periods.

SMH’s benchmark is the MVIS U.S. Listed Semiconductor 25 Index, which focuses on the largest and most liquid semiconductor companies. Its portfolio is quite top-heavy — Nvidia and TSM account for roughly 20% and 13% of holdings by weight, respectively. Finally, this ETF can be a fairly tax efficient holding for a regular brokerage account thanks to its low 0.4% 30-day SEC yield.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

“On top of the support for semiconductors from governments across the globe — including the CHIPS and Science Act here in the U.S. — we continue to see efforts to expand production,” Reyna explains. “With Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and Nvidia working on a joint factory for xAI’s supercomputer and Apple Inc. (AAPL) adding AI capabilities to Siri, there seems to be a sea of change taking place in the industry.”

Invesco’s other semiconductor ETF is PSI, which tracks the Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index. “PSI screens its 30 holdings for factors like price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action and value in an attempt to outperform,” Reyna says. This screener could potentially help the ETF outperform vanilla index counterparts, but it comes at a higher 0.57% expense ratio.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

The abrupt decline of the market-cap-weighted PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index following Trump’s comments highlighted one of its weaknesses: concentration risk. The methodology of this index results in a handful of mega-cap semiconductor firms like Nvidia, TSM and ASML dominating the top holdings. When these stocks perform poorly, this can drag the rest of the sector down.

An alternative indexing methodology to consider is equal weighting. With this strategy, small-, mid- and large-cap semiconductor stocks are treated the same and assigned equal weights. To implement this, investors can buy XSD, which tracks the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index for a 0.35% expense ratio. As with the previous ETFs, it is also tax efficient, with a low 0.2% 30-day SEC yield.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU)

Some investors are still bullish on specific semiconductor stocks. “Nvidia has done such an impressive job of innovating and streamlining production to the tune of basically unveiling a new chip every year, that tech giants must continue buying the latest and greatest at the risk of falling behind their competitors,” says Robert Draper Jr., founder and chief investment officer of Draper Asset Management.

If you are also bullish on Nvidia’s short-term performance, a leveraged single-stock ETF like NVDU could be a suitable tool for day or swing trading. This ETF uses derivatives to deliver two-times the daily returns of Nvidia. However, investors should note that this magnified exposure is only intended to be accurate for a single day, and long-term holding is not advised. NVDU charges a 1.04% expense ratio.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG)

“Following the market low in January, the Chinese semiconductor and technology industry has experienced a robust rebound this year, exemplified by KFVG rising 32.5% compared to a 19.3% increase in the Nasdaq-100 as of July 15,” Yan says. Given its foreign nature, KFVG’s holdings may be unfamiliar to U.S. investors but are critical to China’s semiconductor ambitions.

“For instance, Zhongji Innolight, a leading optical transceiver manufacturer, has seen substantial growth due to its critical role in high-speed data transmission for AI and data centers,” Yan notes. “Cambricon Technologies, a leading developer of AI chips used in smartphones and servers, serves major clients like Huawei and Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA).”

