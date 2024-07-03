3M: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. (MMM) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.15…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. (MMM) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.15 billion.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $6.26 billion in the period.

3M expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.30 per share.

