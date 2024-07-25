23 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas With Kids

Las Vegas isn’t just for adults. From roller coasters to water parks to kid-friendly shows, this entertainment hub is full…

Las Vegas isn’t just for adults. From roller coasters to water parks to kid-friendly shows, this entertainment hub is full of fun for the whole family. Read on to discover the best things to do in Las Vegas with kids, including free activities.

Pinball Hall of Fame

Take the kids to play pinball at this unique museum, which houses the world’s largest pinball collection. Machines span from those made in the 1950s to newer versions from the ’90s. The Pinball Hall of Fame is located across from the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, another must-visit attraction in Vegas.

Address: 4925 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89119

Tournament of Kings

Kids of all ages will love the Tournament of Kings, considered one of the best shows in Las Vegas. Hosted at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino, this performance explains the tale of King Arthur with the help of knights, horses and exceptional storytelling. The titanium swords used by the actors often create sparks during battle sequences. Reviewers say their kids loved this show and were engaged from start to finish.

Address: Excalibur Way, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Omega Mart

Explore “America’s Most Exceptional Grocery Store” at this interactive art installation by Meow Wolf. Inside the supermarket, every door — and place you least expect — leads to a new realm of art and discovery. Recent travelers say they were blown away by Omega Mart, noting it’s even more elaborate than Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe. Omega Mart is located at the AREA15 complex in Las Vegas.

Address: 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Kids Town

Your little ones will love Kids Town, a miniature city with hands-on activities for pretend play. Toddlers and young kids can cook up a pizza at The Pizzeria, sort mail at The Post Office, get a manicure at The Beauty Salon and more. There’s also an on-site soda shop.

Address: 5875 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Hello Kitty Cafe

Housed in a shipping container at The Park MGM Las Vegas, this neon-pink cafe serves adorable (and delicious) sweet treats including doughnuts, cookies, cakes, ice cream and seasonal items. You can also order hot and iced drinks, from drip coffee to blueberry lemonade. Recent visitors recommend going first thing in the morning or in the evening to avoid a long line.

Address: 3784 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

BattleBots Destruct-a-Thon

Based on the game show “BattleBots” — which first aired in 2000 — the BattleBots Destruct-a-Thon gives spectators a chance to see the robots in combat in real life. Ticket options include a Co-Pilot Pass, which allows you to not only join the team on stage but also be part of the battle by operating the arena weapons. Past visitors say they had a blast at this show, noting it’s one of the more unique things to do in Las Vegas with kids.

Address: 4165 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf

Creepy but fun, this attraction features an 18-hole, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf course surrounded by spooky props and art (think: dolls and monsters). While you play golf, a live DJ spins tunes. You’ll also find an arcade and a bowling alley here. Travelers agree this a fun place to cool off on a hot day.

Address: 3645 S. Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89109

Springs Preserve

Springs Preserve, which sits around 5 miles north of the Strip, is a 180-acre cultural institution that aims to showcase Las Vegas history in a family-friendly environment. It’s home to the Origen Museum, which details the historic evolution of Las Vegas; the Nevada State Museum; a children’s playground and seasonal splash pad; a seasonal butterfly exhibit; and a sprawling botanical garden that’s worth a visit on its own. Train rides, a recreated historical streetscape of Vegas and special events — including fossil digs and guided garden tours — are also available at Springs Preserve.

Address: 333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

The Adventuredome at Circus Circus Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Debuting in 1968, Circus Circus is one of the older properties on the Las Vegas Strip, but it remains popular thanks to its plethora of on-site amenities, including its family-friendly attractions. The property’s indoor amusement park, called The Adventuredome, offers roller coasters, arcade games and family rides, along with mini-golf and free clown shows. Older kids can take part in indoor rock climbing or virtual reality games, while younger children ride the carousel or play bumper cars.

Address: 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden (Free)

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden appeals to all ages. This 14,000-square-foot climate-controlled indoor botanical garden at the Bellagio

is transformed and reimagined every season to ensure there’s always something new to see. Visitors — many of whom have returned here several times — say it’s worth a visit even if you’re not staying at the Bellagio. Bonus: It’s completely free to walk through and admire the flora and fauna.

Address: 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum

The DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is designed to teach kids about science, technology, engineering and art through interactive learning experiences. Exhibits include Water World — featuring interactive models of the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead and the Bypass Bridge to help youngsters understand the power of water — and Fantasy Festival, which encourages little ones to use their imaginations with its life-size pirate ship and medieval castle. The museum has thousands of positive reviews, with some people saying it’s one of the best children’s museums they’ve visited.

Address: 360 Promenade Place, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Las Vegas Strip High Roller Observation Wheel

Located adjacent to The LINQ Hotel & Casino, the High Roller invites families to soar 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip for stunning 360-degree views of Sin City. The observation wheel — the largest in North America — takes a half-hour to complete a revolution, and families can relax in safety within a fully enclosed cabin. The High Roller also offers a “S.T.E.M. Family Field Trip Guide” that helps parents teach kids about topics like engineering, velocity and speed.

Address: 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

Shark Reef Aquarium

One of the best aquariums in the U.S., the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay is home to more than 2,000 animals, including giant rays, sharks, green sea turtles and a Komodo dragon. Children can even see flesh-eating piranhas, which are known for how quickly they devour their prey. Previous visitors note the aquarium is smaller than expected, but still enjoyable.

Address: 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119

Hershey’s Chocolate World

One of the best things to do in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hershey’s Chocolate World is also a beloved attraction in Las Vegas. Bring the kids for a few hours of chocolate tasting and shopping within the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Notable attractions include a nearly 800-pound chocolate sculpture of the Statue of Liberty and a station that lets you customize your own chocolate bars.

Address: 3790 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

Fountains of Bellagio (Free)

No trip to Vegas is complete without a stop at these famous fountains, which shoot water up to 460 feet in the air. The Bellagio water show, which is accompanied by music and lights, takes place every 30 minutes from 3 to 7:30 p.m. and every 15 minutes from 8 p.m. to midnight daily on weekdays, with extended afternoon hours on weekends.

Address: 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

M&M’s World Las Vegas

Shopping for chocolate is always fun, but that’s especially true in the 28,000-square-foot, four-level M&M’s store location in Las Vegas. Visitors can create their own M&M’s with the help of a personal printer and a selection of colors and logos.

Address: 3785 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

The Big Apple Coaster

New York-New York Hotel & Casino has its own thrilling roller coaster that travels more than 67 mph with a 180-degree “heartline” twist and a drop of 203 feet. More than 1.4 million people ride this coaster in any given year, and it’s worth a visit for teens and tweens who love heart racing excitement. Keep in mind: Individuals must be at least 54 inches without footwear to ride. Previous visitors say this roller coaster exceeded their expectations.

Address: 3790 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

SeaQuest Las Vegas

SeaQuest lets kids get up close and personal with an array of land and sea creatures in experiences that include meeting a capybara, feeding iguanas and seeing sharks. You can even swim with stingrays in a giant aquarium.

Address: 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 340, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Vegas Indoor Skydiving

For the daredevils in your family (ages 5 and older), there’s the adrenaline-pumping Vegas Indoor Skydiving. With the help of a vertical wind tunnel, participants will feel like they’re skydiving, but safety features like a mesh trampoline floor and foam padded walls put your mind at ease. The basic “Learn to Fly” package includes training, all the equipment you need and plenty of wind tunnel time. Your kids will love the thrill of soaring through the air without a parachute and the feeling of free-falling with wind speeds of up to 120 mph. Note that height and weight limits apply.

Address: 200 Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Cowabunga Canyon Waterpark

The ultimate place to cool off on a hot desert day, Cowabunga Canyon Waterpark (formerly Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas) features rides and slides for kids of all ages. Attractions include tube slides, a wave pool, body waterslides, a lazy river, family rides, and separate play areas just for toddlers and young kids. Open seasonally, the park is around 10 miles southwest of the Las Vegas Strip.

Address: 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Downtown Container Park (Free)

It’s free to roam and enjoy some live entertainment at the Downtown Container Park on Fremont Street. This open-air center also offers dining and shopping. You can enjoy some family fun on a large treehouse climbing structure with several winding slides, or at a free concert or movie on the park main stage. Kids will especially enjoy watching The Mantis, a 40-foot tall praying mantis replica that throws fire flames every evening (weather permitting) and speaks more than 20 languages.

Address: 707 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

A visit to the Madame Tussauds wax museum could easily blow your kids’ minds. Museum visitors can see lifelike wax figures of sports and music icons, such as Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, Beyonce, Tupac, Aaliyah and Miley Cyrus. A virtual reality experience and a Marvel Universe 4D movie are also available. You’ll find the museum inside The Venetian.

Address: 3377 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 2001, Las Vegas, NV 89109

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower

High atop the Las Vegas skyline, you’ll find the Tower at The STRAT (formerly called the SkyPod). This attraction is located on top of the STRAT’s 1,149-foot-tall resort tower, which is the tallest freestanding observation tower in the United States. The Tower features the famous Top of the World restaurant as well as the Observation Deck. Visitors can book two over-the-top rides — a roller coaster and a drop ride — or brave the SkyJump off the Tower.

Address: 2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104

