1st Source: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 5:21 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) on Thursday reported net income of $36.8 million in its second quarter.

The South Bend, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.49 per share.

The holding company for 1st Source Bank posted revenue of $144.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $97.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

