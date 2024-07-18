23 Top Things to Do in Montana

Montana is the fourth-largest state in the U.S. by landmass, measuring more than 147,000 square miles. The Treasure State is…

Montana is the fourth-largest state in the U.S. by landmass, measuring more than 147,000 square miles. The Treasure State is also home to some of the most beautiful natural wonders in the world, including Glacier National Park, Yellowstone, Flathead Lake — the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi — and 300 mountain peaks standing more than 9,600 feet tall.

If you love the outdoors, Montana has so much to offer, from hiking and camping to skiing and fishing. It’s also an excellent place to go on a dinosaur dig, learn about the history of its inhabitants (particularly the Native American tribes), or view the wildlife roaming the region. Read on to learn some of the best things to do in Montana on your next visit.

Glacier National Park

Established in 1910, Glacier National Park is sometimes referred to as the Crown Jewel of the Continent. Here, you’ll find an abundance of glaciers, lakes and streams, as well as hundreds of species of animals and thousands of plant species. The national park also includes more than 700 miles of hiking trails, making it a paradise for avid hikers. Some of the more iconic routes include the Trail of the Cedars to Avalanche Lake, the Grinnell Glacier Trail and the Highline Trail. Just be sure to look up trail conditions and difficulties before you set out. The best time to visit is July or August when trails and roads are cleared of snow.

While you’re visiting, you’ll also want to add Going-to-the-Sun Road to your itinerary. The 50-mile road that crosses the Continental Divide is an engineering marvel, passing glaciers, valleys, waterfalls, alpine meadows covered in wildflowers and more. Keep in mind that the upper portion of the road past Lake McDonald Lodge closes during the winter months. If you begin your visit to the park at the East Glacier entrance, Sun Tours offers interpretive tours led by Blackfeet Indian Reservation residents. The guides focus on the natural history of the park and its significance to the tribal culture and lifestyle.

Visitors hail the park as one of the most beautiful places they’ve been to, citing stunning views and clear blue glacial water that’s almost unreal. Get out on the water in a canoe, kayak, paddleboard or raft — and consider a half-day or full-day whitewater rafting tour. Depending on what kind of experience you seek, set up camp at one of the park’s many campgrounds, or book a stay at a lodge, hotel or nearby bed-and-breakfast. If you’re considering more formal accommodations, the Lake McDonald Lodge and Belton Chalet should be on your list of options.

Let Going-to-the-Sun Road take your breath away on a bicycle

Driving Going-to-the-Sun Road is a must-do in northwest Montana, but did you know you can enjoy the views on a bicycle? While you can cycle up Going-to-the-Sun all summer long, it’s possible (and a lot more fun) to do it without worrying about vehicle traffic. There’s a short window — typically from mid-May to mid- or late June — when the road is only open to hikers and cyclists as plow crews finish preparing the road for the peak season. The dates that this scenic road opens to cyclists change every year depending on snow conditions and the snowplows’ progress, so you’ll need to be flexible and keep an eye on the National Park Service’s road report.

When the road does open for this seasonal opportunity, cyclists and hikers can park at the Avalanche Campground and Picnic Area before enjoying the views as far as the snowplows will allow. This ride is sure to take your breath away in more ways than one. It’s an uphill climb, but for those worried about their physical fitness, most outfitters have electric bikes available to rent.

Yellowstone National Park

Only 3% of Yellowstone National Park resides in Montana, but the state is home to three of the park’s five entrances. Near the north entrance of the park, you’ll find Mammoth Hot Springs, which has been said to look like a cave turned inside out. The large terraces are formed by limestone that is dissolved by the hot, acidic water rising from the chambers below, then reforms after it’s above ground. If you decide to enter through the west entrance, located just across the Wyoming and Idaho borders in West Yellowstone, you’ll be a quick drive away from several hydrothermal wonders, including geysers and hot springs.

Some of the more popular attractions in this area include Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, Fountain Paint Pot and more. Finally, the northeast entrance, which is closed during the winter months, gives you the best access to the park’s famous Lamar Valley, where you can observe wildlife like grizzly bears, black bears, bison and wolves. Visitors to Yellowstone National Park have called it a piece of heaven on Earth, a breathtaking experience and nature at its best.

Book a private Yellowstone tour for a guided experience in the park. You can also get a unique perspective out on the water by fly-fishing, kayaking and boating on Yellowstone Lake — or by taking a half-day or full-day whitewater rafting tour. A night photography tour with one of Yellowstone Wildlife Profiles’ expert guides is another excellent way to explore the park and photograph star formations from prime vantage points.

Depending on where you’re coming from, there are plenty of lodging options for each entrance. In West Yellowstone, the 1872 Inn and the Golden Stone Inn are top-rated. If you’re coming from the north entrance in Gardiner, Montana, Park Hotel Yellowstone and Yellowstone Gateway Inn have great reviews. And if you’re coming from the northeast, consider the Skyline Guest Ranch or Alpine Motel in Cooke City.

Soak in one of the state’s many hot springs

The Treasure State is home to dozens of hot springs perfect for a relaxing soak. One of the top options is Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort in Paradise, Montana, which is about 70 miles northeast of Missoula. At this resort, you can take a dip in five natural hot spring pools and stay overnight in one of the cabins or lodges. Past guests called the resort a relaxing experience, with some making repeat visits.

If you enjoy a hot dip but also appreciate a cold plunge, pay a visit to Yellowstone Hot Springs, which you’ll find near Gardiner, less than 10 miles from Yellowstone National Park’s north entrance. Here, you’ll enjoy the best of both worlds. These springs are considered “flow through,” meaning the water is constantly flowing from the earth. No matter what time of day you visit, you’ll know you’re soaking in the freshest mineral water.

You can bed down at the Park Hotel Yellowstone or glamp at the Dreamcatcher Tipi Hotel just north of Gardiner. Other favorite hot springs to visit in the state include the Chico Hot Springs, Bozeman Hot Springs and Norris Hot Springs.

Museum of the Rockies: Bozeman

The Smithsonian affiliate museum offers an incredible array of exhibits. For starters, it has one of the world’s largest collections of North American dinosaur fossils, including T-Rex, one of very few mounted Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons on display in the U.S. The Museum of the Rockies also displays exhibits about the history of Yellowstone National Park and the Indigenous peoples who lived on the Northern Plains and near the Rocky Mountains, among other topics. Several programs are dedicated to introducing children of all ages to science, history and art.

Every year, the museum showcases new temporary exhibitions, so there is always something new to see. You’ll also find a planetarium, where you can watch shows about the cosmos. Past visitors call out the dinosaur fossil collection, in particular, as a major draw. If you’re looking for accommodations in Bozeman, consider staying at the RSVP Hotel or the SpringHill Suites Bozeman.

Address: 600 W. Kagy Blvd., Bozeman, MT 59717

Dig for dinosaurs and more on the Dinosaur Trail

Consisting of 14 different sites, the Montana Dinosaur Trail gives visitors a chance to step back into prehistoric times. The state is home to some key paleontological finds, and the stops along the trail include destinations with activities, programs and extensive exhibits of fossils, dinosaur skeletons or paleontology displays. You’ll also find dig sites where visitors can dig for dinosaurs alongside paleontologists. You never know what might be unearthed, as paleontologists recently discovered the Lokiceratops — a new species of horned dinosaur — in northern Montana.

If you’re planning to visit all 14 sites, the Montana Dinosaur Trail Prehistoric Passport lets you get a stamp at each stop. It has space for field notes and provides more information about each of the places to go.

World Museum of Mining: Butte

This is one of the few mining museums in the world located on an actual mine yard, called the Orphan Girl Mine. It’s home to 50 exhibit buildings and 66 primary exhibits in the mine yard itself. With a visit here, you’ll learn about the history of hard-rock mining in Butte, which was home to one of the most productive copper mines ever. Take an underground mine tour of Orphan Girl, which includes a 100-foot descent to the mine’s original shaft station. You’ll be able to touch the rock and hear stories about the people who worked there.

Past visitors highly recommend the mine tour and praise the tour guides’ knowledge and presentation. Reviewers also say you’ll want to bring a jacket, because the museum is primarily outdoors and the mine is chilly year-round. When it’s time to bed down, some of the best-ranked accommodations in Butte include the Copper King Convention Center, Ascend Hotel Collection and the Hampton Inn Butte.

Address: 155 Museum Way, Butte, MT 59701

Visit the Bison Range

Set on more than 18,700 acres of wildlife conservation land on the Flathead Indian Reservation, the Bison Range was restored to be managed by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in 2022. It’s home to roughly 350 bison as well as around 200 species of birds; you can also see bears, bighorn sheep, deer, elk, mountain lions, pronghorn and more. Explore this day park by walking its nature trails or venturing on one of its two drives. Parkgoers must purchase a day pass at the visitor center and keep a safe distance from wildlife at all times (bear spray is recommended).

Address: 58355 Bison Range Road, Charlo, MT 59824

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center: Great Falls

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center offers a look into the history of the famous 19th-century expedition, with a focus on the Corp of Discovery: President Jefferson’s special team of explorers led by Captain Meriwether Lewis and Second Lieutenant William Clark, during their time in Montana. The museum — created in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service — features exhibits with hundreds of artifacts and art collections that collectively tell the story of the explorers’ journey and the Native Americans they met along the way.

Past visitors say that even for travelers who know the basics of the story of the Lewis and Clark expedition, there’s a lot more to learn. Others highlight that it’s a family-friendly activity. If you’re planning to stay in Great Falls, consider a stay at the Historic Hotel Arvon or the Best Western Plus Riverfront Hotel and Suites.

Address: 4201 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls, MT 59405

Learn about the cattle industry at Grant-Kohrs Ranch

Originally established in 1862 by Canadian fur trader John Grant, then expanded by cattle baron Conrad Kohrs, this ranch was once the headquarters of a 10 million-acre cattle empire. Now a historic site, the ranch serves as a commemoration of the Western cattle industry from the mid-1800s through recent times. It’s also still a working cattle ranch, so travelers can witness some live demonstrations. Walk through dozens of historic buildings, hike nearly 10 miles of ranch roads and trails, and take a tour of the ranch house.

Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site is located in Deer Lodge, which sits 40 miles northwest of Butte. Many travelers say they stopped by the ranch on their way to somewhere else and describe the historic site as a worthy detour.

Address: 266 Warren Lane, Deer Lodge, MT 59722

Enjoy a luxury all-inclusive dude ranch experience

Montana is home to a number of all-inclusive dude ranches, where travelers can experience Western culture (think: horseback rides, nightly campfires and fly-fishing) in a luxurious setting. The Resort at Paws Up, located about 30 miles northeast of Missoula in Greenough, is home to 28 luxury vacation homes and dozens of glamping tents and cabins. The resort offers more than 70 activities for travelers to enjoy on its 37,000-acre cattle ranch, including backcountry tours, canoeing, dog-sledding, fly-fishing, geocaching, snowshoeing, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.

The rate includes all meals and more than a dozen activities that can be enjoyed solo. There are also 50-plus guided activities for an additional charge. Travelers describe the resort as beautiful and intimate and say staying here is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Other top-rated all-inclusive dude ranches in Montana include the Ranch at Rock Creek, Blacktail Ranch, the Hawley Mountain Guest Ranch and Elkhorn Ranch.

Address: 40060 Paws Up Road, Greenough, MT 59823

[Read: 24 Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the U.S. for 2024]

Explore Montana’s state parks

While the state is known for its national parks, Montana’s state parks offer much to be explored along with less crowds. Makoshika State Park is the largest state park in Montana, with plenty of fossil remains and badland formations to explore. Take in the natural beauty on a drive or hike the park’s many trails — and be sure to stop by the visitor center to see triceratops and Tyrannosaurus rex fossils.

Geological wonders await at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, where visitors can hike, camp and take a tour of the limestone caves. At Bannack State Park, step back in time and explore the state’s best preserved ghost town. There are more than 50 buildings along the Main Street, and tours are held from Memorial Day to Labor Day. For a unique camping experience, rent the park’s conical tent along Grasshopper Creek.

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument

Located in south-central Montana, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument memorializes the Battle of Little Bighorn, which is also known as Custer’s Last Stand. The battle was between the U.S. Army and the Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The monument includes a visitor center, a museum, a bookstore, the Indian Memorial and Fort Custer National Cemetery, where you can view artifacts and learn about the battle and some of the prominent people who fought there. You’ll also discover what life was like for Native Americans on the plains.

Take a 4.5-mile self-guided tour between two battlefields, the Custer Battlefield and the Reno-Benteen Battlefield, with parking lots at each site. Travelers describe visiting the monument as a solemn experience, but also an important one to learn the real history of the events that took place here. The nearest major city to the national monument is Billings, which is around 60 miles northwest.

Address: 756 Battlefield Tour Road, Crow Agency, MT 59022

Relax in the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas

It’s not where you’d expect to find a shrine to the Buddha, but the Flathead Indian Reservation just north of Arlee, Montana, is home to the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. This botanical garden and public park features 1,000 hand-cast Buddha statues, all arranged around the central figure of the Great Mother, or Yum Chenmo, who is the manifestation of the perfection of wisdom. The builders of the shrine hoped those who visit would feel an atmosphere of serenity and compassion.

The garden, filled with native trees and flowers, only adds to the ambience. That’s exactly what past travelers say they experienced here. Located in western Montana, Arlee sits just about 25 miles north of Missoula.

Address: 34756 White Coyote Road, Arlee, MT 59821

Ski at Big Sky Resort

Considered one of the top ski vacations in the U.S., Big Sky Resort is home to 5,850 skiable acres and 39 chairlifts. There are runs for skiers of all experience levels, including a 2,142-foot vertical ride up to Lone Peak, giving seasoned skiers an experience similar to heli-skiing. After you’re done skiing for the day, hit the spa or one of the many restaurants for après-ski or dinner. There are also a handful of retailers if you want to upgrade your ski uniform. Other winter activities include cross-country skiing, zip lining, snowshoeing, dog-sledding, sleigh riding and more.

During the summer months, the resort remains open with a variety of outdoor activities, such as golfing, zip lining, hiking, disc golf, whitewater rafting and more. Vacationers talk up the resort’s beautiful setting, both in the winter and the summer. If you’re staying at the resort, there are four hotels and a variety of vacation rentals to choose from. There’s also the family- and pet-friendly Whitewater Inn, which is a short drive from the resort.

Address: 50 Big Sky Resort Road, Big Sky, MT 59716

Admire rock paintings at Pictograph Cave State Park

Within Billings city limits, Pictograph Cave State Park is an area with three caves where generations of prehistoric hunters made their mark. They left behind artifacts and more than 100 rock paintings, or pictographs. The oldest painting dates back more than 2,000 years, while the most recent are from 200 to 500 years ago. To reach the caves, there’s a loop trail of less than a mile with displays providing more information about the pictographs, as well as the vegetation and natural features of the area.

Check out the visitor center to see some of the artifacts collected from the caves. The deepest of the three caves, Pictograph Cave, is roughly 160 feet wide and 45 feet deep. Some visitors describe the pictographs as a bit too faded to see clearly, but bringing a pair of binoculars may help with that concern. Others warn that there’s a steep climb to Pictograph Cave that may not be suitable for small children and casual hikers.

Address: 3401 Coburn Road, Billing, MT 59101

Discover Montana mining history in a ghost town

Ever wonder why Montana is called the Treasure State? Gold mining was what drew people to permanently settle in Montana about 50 years after the Lewis and Clark expedition. Following a big gold discovery in 1858, miners flocked to Montana. Today the state is rich with historical sites that offer a glimpse into this vibrant past. Garnet Ghost Town, located about 30 miles east of Missoula, is one of Montana’s best-preserved ghost towns. Visitors can explore more than 30 buildings, including a saloon, a hotel and various homes, all offering a window into the gold rush era of the late 19th century.

Similarly, Virginia City Ghost Town, situated in the southwestern part of the state about 75 miles south of Butte, transports visitors back to the 1800s. With 100 original buildings, an opportunity to pan for gold and a cast of living history interpreters, Virginia City offers a lively and immersive experience. Both Garnet and Virginia City Ghost Towns (among several others) provide unique opportunities to step back in time and experience Montana’s rich mining heritage. Garnet Ghost Town is open year-round, while Virginia City Ghost Town is open between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Check each individual ghost town’s website for their hours of operation.

See ‘Yellowstone’ TV series filming locations

If watching the Duttons (and those gorgeous panoramic backdrops) on the TV show “Yellowstone” has you yearning for Montana, head to western part of the state. Despite the show’s name, it’s not filmed in or near the national park, but rather in the scenic Bitterroot Valley. This area is home to authentic cowboy culture and charming small towns like Darby, where you can walk along the wooden sidewalks to a local brewery, an old-fashioned candy store or even a custom cowboy hat shop.

Fans of the show’s prequel “1883” will want to stop at the Darby Pioneer Memorial Museum. Take a drive a few miles south of Darby along U.S. Route 93 past the Dutton Ranch (which, in real life, is called the Chief Joseph Ranch and is located on private property), and see the show’s “Train Station” located at a highway turnout — Sula Peak Road 5727. From there, check out the Montana Livestock Association in downtown Hamilton, and order the “Yellowstone” Salisbury steak special at Glen’s Cafe in Florence. Or, if you want to see where the famous shootout scene took place, stop by Ruby’s Cafe for a burger and fries.

In Missoula, you can see the Garlington Building, the filming site of Beth’s Market Equities office and Jamie’s attorney general’s office, and head across the street for a self-guided tour of the Missoula County Courthouse, where the trial was filmed. For accommodations after seeing all these sights, the Bitterroot River Ranch in Darby is an all-season B&B set within a log home. Located around 5 miles from the Dutton Ranch filming site, this ranch is an ideal setting for “Yellowstone” fans.

Marvel at the Ringing Rocks in Whitehall

Less than 20 miles east of Butte is a unique geological area where the rocks actually chime with the light tap of a hammer. Experts believe that this phenomenon was caused by a combination of the rocks’ composition and the joining patterns that have developed during the natural course of erosion — if one of the boulders is removed from the pile, it no longer rings.

Some visitors note that the road leading to the rocks can be tough on smaller vehicles without four-wheel drive. There may also be a hike, depending on where you stop your car. Reviewers say that there are hammers near the entrance, so you don’t have to worry about buying one at the local hardware store before you go. Aside from Montana, you’ll find a similar experience at Ringing Rocks Park in Pennsylvania, one of the state’s most unique attractions.

C.M. Russell Museum: Great Falls

Charles Marion Russell was an American artist whose works centered on the Old West. His artwork, which includes paintings, sculptures and drawings, portrays the daily life of cowboys and Native Americans, as well as the landscapes of Big Sky Country, through the lens of his personal experiences. Russell’s home, which was built in 1900 — along with his log studio, built three years later — reopened in 2019 with new interactive exhibits that give visitors a deeper understanding into the artist and his life at home.

The C.M. Russell Museum contains more than 3,000 works of Western art across 16 galleries, an outdoor sculpture garden and a research center. Many visitors are impressed with the sheer volume of work showcased here, saying it gives you the feeling of stepping back in time to the artist’s life.

Address: 400 13th St. N., Great Falls, MT 59401

Discover the destructive power of nature at Quake Lake

Roughly 25 miles northwest of West Yellowstone is Earthquake Lake, called Quake Lake for short. The lake was formed in 1959 when an earthquake rocked an area near the Madison River. The seismic activity created a landslide of roughly 80 million tons of rock, halting the water flow in the Madison River Canyon gorge. Tragically, 28 people were killed as a result of the landslide. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake was so devastating that it altered the geyser patterns in Yellowstone National Park and was felt as far away as Salt Lake City, which is 330 miles away.

Today, Quake Lake is a popular fishing spot, with authorities stocking it each year with brown and cutthroat trout. Just watch out for the timbers below the surface that were brought down in the landslide.

Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center: West Yellowstone

Located in West Yellowstone, the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center opened in 1993 with the mission to give visitors a better understanding and appreciation of grizzly bears. The center acts as a sanctuary for bears, wolves, otters, birds of prey and ground squirrels that are unable to live in the wild for one reason or another. Visitors will not only get the chance to see some of the wildlife housed at the center, but you’ll also be able to learn about the animals through interactive exhibits, films, displays and demonstrations.

The Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center is a good stop to begin or end a trip to Yellowstone National Park. The center is highly recommended by travelers, with some saying it’s worth a visit even if you only have a little time to spare. Others say that it can be a great way to get close to the wildlife if you didn’t get that opportunity in the national park.

Address: 201 S. Canyon St., West Yellowstone, MT 59758

Enjoy a craft brew with a view

Montana has plenty to be proud of when it comes to its craft beer scene. The views of lakes, rivers and mountain ranges complement the hops to create the perfect pairings. With nearly 100 craft breweries, Montana is ranked No. 3 in the U.S. for breweries per capita. At Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork, choose from 16 beers on tap and enjoy them on the outdoor patio overlooking the nearly 28-mile-long lake of the same name. MAP Brewing Company in Bozeman takes ambience to a whole new level, often offering live music along with its brews and views. Its location on the shore of Glen Lake in the foothills of the Bridger Mountains makes it the perfect place to unwind after a day of outdoor adventure.

If you enjoy the sound of a babbling brook, you’ll want to check out Tamarack Brewing Co. in Lakeside. And if a cider is more your speed, Western Cider’s patio on the banks of the Clark Fork River won’t disappoint. Wherever you go, there are a few things all visitors should know about Montana’s taproom laws. Breweries are only to stay open until 9 p.m., with the last call at 8 p.m. When the bartender cuts you off after three pints, don’t take it personally: They’re only allowed to serve 48 ounces per person per day. They’ll be happy to serve you again tomorrow.

