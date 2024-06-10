Yext: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $96 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Yext expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million to $98.4 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Yext expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 36 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $394 million to $396 million.

