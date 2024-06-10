NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3162 1.3211 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3162 1.3211 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 184.50 184.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3446 2.3596 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5154 2.5507 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2850 2.2850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.65 18.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.29 90.15 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3025 1.3853 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 298.75 298.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.2200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0400 3.9300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 386.20 382.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7600 11.5500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6675 8.4200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4402 0.4213

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6910 4.4945

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7169 0.7009

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.400 79.400

