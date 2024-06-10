NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3162 1.3211 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3162
|1.3211
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|184.50
|184.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.3446
|2.3596
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.5154
|2.5507
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.2850
|2.2850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|18.65
|18.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.29
|90.15
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.3025
|1.3853
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|298.75
|298.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2600
|4.2200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0400
|3.9300
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|386.20
|382.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.7600
|11.5500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.6675
|8.4200
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4402
|0.4213
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6910
|4.4945
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7169
|0.7009
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.400
|79.400
