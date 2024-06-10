Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 10, 2024, 4:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3162 1.3211
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 184.50 184.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3446 2.3596
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5154 2.5507
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2850 2.2850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.65 18.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.29 90.15
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3025 1.3853
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 298.75 298.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.2200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0400 3.9300
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 386.20 382.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7600 11.5500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6675 8.4200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4402 0.4213

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6910 4.4945

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7169 0.7009

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.400 79.400

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
