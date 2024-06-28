NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3143 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3143 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 191.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3085 2.2591 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5362 2.4872 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.50 16.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.22 87.91 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2939 1.3275 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 290.75 290.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 3.9300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8950 3.9900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 383.30 383.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4700 11.3600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3650 8.5800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4269 0.4269

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3675 4.3285

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6859 0.6791

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

