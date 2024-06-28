Presidential debate: Public reaction | Debate recap | Missed the debate? Watch it here | Fact-checking candidates | When is the next debate?
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3143
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 191.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3085 2.2591
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5362 2.4872
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.50 16.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.22 87.91
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2939 1.3275
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 290.75 290.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 3.9300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8950 3.9900
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 383.30 383.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4700 11.3600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3650 8.5800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4269 0.4269

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3675 4.3285

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6859 0.6791

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up