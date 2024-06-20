Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 20, 2024, 4:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3136 1.3136
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.50 186.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2650 2.2894
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4776 2.5112
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5150 2.5150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.15 16.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.88 89.94
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3140 1.3236
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.75 301.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2100 4.3000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1250 4.2325
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 389.90 389.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4200 11.5800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0350 8.1275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4243 0.4243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5215 4.5620

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6698 0.6782

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

