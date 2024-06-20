NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3136 1.3136 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3136 1.3136 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.50 186.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2650 2.2894 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4776 2.5112 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5150 2.5150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.15 16.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.88 89.94 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3140 1.3236 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.75 301.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2100 4.3000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1250 4.2325 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 389.90 389.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4200 11.5800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0350 8.1275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4243 0.4243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5215 4.5620

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6698 0.6782

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

