NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3211 1.3211 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3211 1.3211 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 184.50 189.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3596 2.2704 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5507 2.4824 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2850 2.4750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.40 17.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.15 89.13 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3853 1.3290 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 298.75 298.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.2500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9300 4.0350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 382.20 382.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5500 11.6500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4200 8.3525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4213 0.4213

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4945 4.5565

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7009 0.6806

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.400 79.400

