What Makes a Company Great to Work For?

Job dissatisfaction is at an all-time high. According to Gallup’s recent State of the Global Workforce report that surveyed 122,416 employees in more than 160 countries, 60% of workers said they feel emotionally detached from their jobs, and 44% said they’re constantly stressed. While many factors contribute to job dissatisfaction, working in a toxic environment is often a major culprit.

But workers often don’t always have to settle for a dissatisfaction-inducing workplace. Many companies prioritize employee well-being and foster positive work environments. Here’s how to identify a company that is a great place to work and steer clear of bad employers.

5 Qualities That Make a Company a Great Place to Work

While no single set of characteristics defines every great company to work for, many workplaces with happy employees often share these five qualities.

Promotes a Culture of Psychological Safety

Psychological safety refers to a shared belief that one will not be punished for speaking up, taking risks or making mistakes. “Psychological safety is frequently undervalued and misunderstood. It is the differentiating factor between high- and low-performing teams — and a company that you want or don’t want to join,” wrote Loren Margolis, leadership coach at Einstein College Of Medicine and adjunct leadership faculty at the State University of New York, in an email.

A workplace culture of psychological safety empowers employees to speak up with new ideas, ask questions, discuss mistakes, give feedback, and not be shut down or punished for doing so, Margolis said. “Psychological safety starts at the top with leaders that admit that they don’t know everything and openly want to learn from their employees. They allow employees to speak up, even when they have wacky, pie-in-the-sky ideas to share,” she said.

Supports Your Career Growth

Another common characteristic of a great company to work for is that management wants you to be successful in your career, both during your tenure at the company and after you’ve left.

“Great companies are transparent about career paths and what it takes to move up or around the organization. They have candid conversations with employees about how they want to grow. They invest in skill building through training, coaching, stretch projects and sponsoring employees for additional education,” Margolis explained.

She cautioned against companies that aren’t transparent about career paths and don’t have methods for developing employees at all levels.

Provides Feedback

One of the best ways to advance in your career and get better at your job is by receiving candid and ongoing feedback. Margolis believes that all great companies have leaders who know the benefits of providing feedback and give it readily to employees.

“Feedback conversations should be both positive — to reinforce what you are doing well — and constructive, which tells you specifically how to improve and supports you in your improvement,” Margolis explained. “I call feedback conversations the guardrails of high-performing cultures and great organizations.”

Strives for a Talent-Task Match

Most companies aim to place employees in roles in which they can complete tasks competently.

“However, truly great companies make an earnest attempt to identify which types of projects excite an employee and tap into their true passions and interests, which is when some of the best work is done,” wrote Joseph Liu, career change consultant, professional speaker and host of the Career Relaunch podcast, in an email.

Values Employees

Without recognition and acknowledgment in the workplace, employees can feel like an unnoticed cog in a wheel.

“Few things are more demotivating than not being noticed or seen within an organization, so the great companies out there make a point to acknowledge the unique contributions each employee makes,” Liu said. Plus, employee acknowledgment not only boosts morale but also drives engagement and productivity, creating a more motivated workforce.

How to Assess a Company’s Culture

Before saying yes to a job opportunity, assess the company’s culture to determine whether it offers a positive work environment. Here’s how to do so.

Observe Your Potential Colleagues

Before accepting a job offer, Margolis suggests asking to observe the team you’re thinking of joining to see it in action. “For example, join a couple of their Zoom team meetings and see how they treat each other. Observe a project kick-off meeting to see how work is delegated and discussed. Spend two to three hours on site and look at how the boss interacts with all levels of employees,” she said.

Ask About Career Growth Opportunities

Always approach a job interview as if you’re not only the interviewee but also the interviewer. This means you should ask questions to better understand the company culture and career growth opportunities. “For example, you could ask about training and developing, coaching and whether the company invests in those tools. You can also ask about rotational programs and lateral careers,” Margolis suggested.

Understand How the Company Measures Employee Engagement

Whether you’re interviewing for a leadership position or an entry-level role, you’ll want to know whether the company values employee happiness and satisfaction. Margolis suggests asking your prospective employer whether it conducts annual surveys and how it addresses the results. “You could also ask the team for which you are interviewing for examples of how the employee experience is assessed and supported,” she said.

Red Flags to Watch Out for During Your Job Search

A major step in finding a great company to work for is learning to recognize signs that a company is not a good fit. Here are a few red flags to watch out for during your job hunt.

— High turnover rates. High employee turnover means a company consistently has a lot of employees resigning from their roles. A high employee turnover rate could indicate underlying issues like a high-stress work environment, poor management, low compensation or lack of career advancement opportunities. “Ask about employee retention rates during interviews and research reviews on platforms like Glassdoor to uncover these patterns,” said Justin Marcus, co-founder and CEO of Big 4 Talent, a platform that connects talent with employers in the accounting and finance sector, in an email.

— Unclear job expectations. Another red flag to watch out for is a job description that lacks clarity. “Clear, consistent communication about your role and responsibilities is crucial for your job satisfaction. Ambiguity may suggest disorganization or unrealistic expectations from the employer,” Marcus cautioned.

— Negative company reputation. A solid reputation typically correlates with a respectful and supportive workplace. To gauge a company’s reputation, stay informed through industry news and reviews on sites like Glassdoor. If the company has frequent negative reviews or legal issues, you may want to reconsider your decision to work there. “Remember to always trust your instincts if something feels off,” Marcus advised.

