Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6…

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in July, Victoria’s Secret expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 20 cents.

The company expects full-year revenue of $6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.