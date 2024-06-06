Toro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $144.8…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $144.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.