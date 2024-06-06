Tilly’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.6 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $115.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Tilly’s expects its results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $165 million for the fiscal second quarter.

