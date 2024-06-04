Sportsman’s Warehouse: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Tuesday reported a loss…

Listen now to WTOP News

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The West Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer posted revenue of $244.2 million in the period.

Sportsman’s Warehouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPWH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.