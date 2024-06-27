Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.3…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.3 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $334.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMPL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.