SAIC: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $77 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.35 billion to $7.5 billion.

