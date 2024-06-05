Live Radio
REV Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 5, 2024, 7:11 AM

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $616.9 million in the period.

REV Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REVG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REVG

