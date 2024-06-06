Pyxus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million…

Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The tobacco company posted revenue of $401.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.03 billion.

