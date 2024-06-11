PetMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.5 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $281.1 million.

