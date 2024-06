WASHINGTON (AP) — New study says 2023 Canada wildfires put 3.28 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air, four…

WASHINGTON (AP) — New study says 2023 Canada wildfires put 3.28 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air, four times more than aviation.

